Advertisement

More than half Maine teens, 12-year-olds have had COVID shot

Coronavirus in Maine
Coronavirus in Maine(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The percentage of Maine teenagers and 12-year-olds who have had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine has exceeded 50%.

Maine has been ahead of most of the country in vaccinating residents for COVID-19.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday that about 51% of the state’s 12- to 19-year-old residents have had at least one dose, and about 47% have had a final dose. More than two thirds of Maine’s population that is old enough to receive a coronavirus vaccine has received a final dose. That is one of the highest percentages in the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Men ordered to pay back $2.4M in health care fraud case
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat

Latest News

Senate OKs stimulus spending; Pine Tree Power veto sustained
Gas prices
Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England
Joshua Savage
Norridgewock man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed woman last fall
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash