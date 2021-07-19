Maine voters will decide if food is a constitutional right

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - In November, Maine voters will decide whether to amend the state constitution to establish growing and consuming food as a constitutional right.

The Portland Press Herald reports that efforts to establish food rights have been an evolving movement that produced the Maine Food Sovereignty Act.

Supporters of a proposed amendment say that Mainers have a right to food because it is life.

Critics say that the amendment could have unforeseen consequences with food safety and animal welfare.

But the bill approving the amendment was passed by a majority in both the House and Senate and will not require the approval of Gov. Janet Mills before it goes on the ballot.

