State Police assisting local police at armed standoff in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW) - Farmington police say an investigation at a home on Temple Road turned into an armed standoff with a resident.

Police have been at the scene since 9:30 am Sunday and have been assisted by a Maine State Police Tactical Team and the Maine Warden Service.

According to officials, when officers tried to make contact with the suspect, they threatened police with a gun.

Officers described the scene Sunday night as contained but still an “active incident.”

Traffic should avoid Temple Road (Route 43) because officials have blocked off the road.

No other information is available at this time.

