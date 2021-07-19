Maine Legislature to take up vetoes, pandemic stimulus money

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is returning to session Monday to deal with vetoes and nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic stimulus funding.

The appropriations committee adopted a plan along party lines for spending the stimulus money on economic recovery and job training; child care and education; and broadband and affordable housing.

Republicans say rather than accepting the agreed upon plan, Democrats chose to undermine their agreements and walk away from a done deal.

Democrats say there are a few items in the bill they are not backing down on.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she hoped lawmakers could reach a compromise that would draw enough bipartisan support for the proposal to go into effect immediately instead of 90 days after the end of the session.

