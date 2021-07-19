Advertisement

Maine Legislature to take up vetoes, pandemic stimulus money

The lawmakers are expected to focus on child care and housing, economic recovery grants for...
The lawmakers are expected to focus on child care and housing, economic recovery grants for small businesses, and more.(Gray tv)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Legislature is returning to session Monday to deal with vetoes and nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic stimulus funding.

The appropriations committee adopted a plan along party lines for spending the stimulus money on economic recovery and job training; child care and education; and broadband and affordable housing.

Republicans say rather than accepting the agreed upon plan, Democrats chose to undermine their agreements and walk away from a done deal.

Democrats say there are a few items in the bill they are not backing down on.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills said she hoped lawmakers could reach a compromise that would draw enough bipartisan support for the proposal to go into effect immediately instead of 90 days after the end of the session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation
Maine State Police say they are responding to a standoff in Farmington this evening.
Armed standoff in Farmington now contained, police say
Men ordered to pay back $2.4M in health care fraud case
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat

Latest News

There was heavy fire coming from one side of the building.
Crews battle fire at popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach
Maine State Police say they are responding to a standoff in Farmington this evening.
Armed standoff in Farmington now contained, police say
The city of Bangor has plans to amend an ordinance that will allow for more apartment buildings...
City of Bangor looks to amend ordinance to allow apartment building construction, renovation downtown
Dozens signed up to run or walk the course, all while getting colorful powder thrown onto them.
Second annual Family Fun Color Run in Lincoln raises money for Paper Crane Project