Advertisement

Gas prices stay about the same in northern New England

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices in northern New England have held about the same over the last week.

Prices are up in the region and all over the country compared to last year, but stayed the same in Maine and New Hampshire last week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey said Monday that the average price in Maine was $3.10 per gallon.

The price in New Hampshire was $2.98 per gallon.

Prices nosed up slightly in Vermont, where they went up 2.1 cents per gallon to $3.04 per gallon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces changes following standoff
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Men ordered to pay back $2.4M in health care fraud case
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat

Latest News

Joshua Savage
Norridgewock man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed woman last fall
Red and blue lights
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces changes following standoff
The law that took effect Thursday was one of several legislative proposals to address...
Maine requires so-called PFAS to be phased out by 2030