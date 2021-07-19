Dresden auctioning off used fire trucks

DRESDEN, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wanted to own a fire truck?

The town of Dresden is giving you a chance to do so, all for a great cause.

The town is auctioning off two two used fire trucks which they say are in good condition, with 100% of the proceeds going back to the town.

One truck was made in 1975 and refurbished in 1996, the other was made in 1991.

The funds will be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more.

Bidding on one of the fire trucks ends Friday, the other auction ends next week.

If you’re interested in placing a bid, you can visit: https://municibid.com/

