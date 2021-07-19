Advertisement

Dresden auctioning off used fire trucks

Dresden auctioning off used fire trucks
Dresden auctioning off used fire trucks(Town of Dresden)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRESDEN, Maine (WABI) - Have you ever wanted to own a fire truck?

The town of Dresden is giving you a chance to do so, all for a great cause.

The town is auctioning off two two used fire trucks which they say are in good condition, with 100% of the proceeds going back to the town.

One truck was made in 1975 and refurbished in 1996, the other was made in 1991.

The funds will be used for road maintenance, setting up local events for residents, community programs, public safety initiatives, and more.

Bidding on one of the fire trucks ends Friday, the other auction ends next week.

If you’re interested in placing a bid, you can visit: https://municibid.com/

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
Joseph's By The Sea fire
Fire damages popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

Tri for a Cure
Tri for a Cure raises more than $1 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation
Bar Harbor, Maine
Bar Harbor dealing with tourism challenges
Bangor City Hall
Bangor, Orono making plans to collaborate on climate action
Hayward Carl Spencer
Veazie bridge named in memory of only resident killed in Vietnam War