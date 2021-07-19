Advertisement

Crews battle fire at popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach

There was heavy fire coming from one side of the building.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (WMTW) - Crews were battling an all-hands fire at Joseph’s by the Sea restaurant in Old Orchard Beach early Monday.

The fire on West Grand Street was reported around 6 a.m.

There was heavy fire coming from one side of the building.

The restaurant was not open at the time.

We will have further updates when it becomes available.

