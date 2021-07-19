Clouds & Fog Tonight. Afternoon Storms Tuesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will linger across much of the region tonight. A weak upper-level disturbance will try to bring some showers towards parts of western Maine. Rest of the region should stay dry or at least observe some light drizzle. Areas of fog will be likely with lows dropping into the upper 50s & low 60s.

A stationary front to our north will start to sink southwards as a cold front for Tuesday. Ahead of the front expect partly cloudy skies with a warmer & humid day on the way. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s. Some showers & storms will develop along the frontal boundary by midafternoon and will push towards the coast by early evening.

The cold front will continue to pass through the state on Wednesday bring late morning to early afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Once the front clears, a drier and less humid airmass will move into the region bringing us some much-needed relief from the humidity. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Thursday should bring a nice day with more sunshine and seasonable highs in the 70s. A few scattered showers will arrive for Friday, but it does look like the weekend will be drying out.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog and light drizzle. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a light and variable wind.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s. Afternoon threat of showers & storms. West wind around 5-15 mph.

WENDESDAY: Late morning to early afternoon showers and storms. Highs in the 60s & 70s and becoming less humid.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: A few scattered showers with highs in the 70s.

