City of Bangor looks to amend ordinance to allow apartment building construction, renovation downtown

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The city of Bangor has plans to amend an ordinance that will allow for more apartment buildings to be constructed and renovated in the downtown area.

During Monday night’s city council meeting, the city will discuss a zoning text change that will reduce lot size requirements and parking requirements for apartment buildings in the Multifamily and service district.

The city says this ordinance will be a continuation of the council’s prior goal to create more units and bring properties into conformance.

