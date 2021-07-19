Bangor, Orono making plans to collaborate on climate action

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor and Orono are making plans to collaborate on climate action.

A memorandum of understanding has been drafted that will help establish a framework for cooperation between the two municipalities in the coming years.

The goal is to make plans and get public feedback on strategies to decrease greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years.

These plans are in line with the state’s climate action plan that includes reducing emissions 80% by 2050.

“All of us feel that this is a climate emergency. That we really do need to step up at the municipal level, at the local level,” said Cheryl Robertson, Orono town councilor.

“Engage the citizens of Bangor and Orono in conversations about how their community can meet the needs of the future or perhaps even their households can meet the needs of the future,” said Josh Rosen, City of Bangor consultant.

The partnership is expected to begin in force next year.

