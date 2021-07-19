Bangor man arrested for assaulting officer

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing multiple charges after police say he assaulted an officer last week.

According to police, 36-year-old Trevor Lyons struck an officer in the face Friday night.

Bangor Police say they responded to a report of an intoxicated man on a motorcycle on Stillwater Avenue.

An officer found Lyons in a parking lot where he tried talking with him, but he says Lyons grabbed a bag and cell phone from the motorcycle and walked away.

The officer ordered Lyons to stop, then chased him.

Lyons was caught, and police say the officer was assaulted during a struggle.

Police say two civilians intervened which helped the officer gain control of Lyons.

Police say the bag contained several thousand dollars and suspected methamphetamine.

Charges against Lyons include assault on an officer, trafficking drugs, and refusing to submit to arrest.

The arresting officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Lyons is being held at Penobscot County Jail.

