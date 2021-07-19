Advertisement

2 child welfare advocates resign from Maine ombudsman board

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Two members of the child welfare ombudsman’s board have resigned, suggesting the Maine Department of Health and Human Services isn’t receptive to oversight.

Board members Ally Keppel and James “Allie” McCormack said their resignations last week stem from longstanding concerns that were underscored by the recent deaths of four children.

The four deaths include the fatal beating of 3-year-old Maddox Williams, in Stockton Springs. His mother is in jail, charged with murder.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
Joseph's By The Sea fire
Fire damages popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

Hayward Carl Spencer
Veazie bridge named in memory of only resident killed in Vietnam War
Kyle Fitzsimons
Trial of Maine US Capitol riot defendant not likely until next year
Rocket
Search for missing dog underway
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS
Fairfield residents planning to file civil suit in connection with PFAS contamination