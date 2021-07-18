Tri for a Cure kicks off 5K fundraiser race

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The 14th annual Tri for a Cure returned for an in-person 5K race Sunday morning.

Competitors completed bike and swimming legs of the race virtually ahead of Sunday’s opening ceremony.

The all-women race, founded in 2007, raises millions of dollars for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

After last year’s Tri was forced to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said returning to an in-person format was the perfect way for the community to reconnect and rally support for cancer survivors.

“It’s amazing to be able to support and raise these funds and be here for others,” said Marce Lamontagne, the Tri’s top fundraiser who brought in $32,000 this year. Lamontagne was diagnosed with breast cancer four years ago and now runs a support group for other women living with the disease.

Lamontagne said she was excited to be back at the race with her survivor sisters.

The race surpassed its $1 million fundraising goal on Friday, with organizers increasing their target to $1.1 million.

Keeping with tradition, a group of cancer survivors were the first to leave the starting line.

