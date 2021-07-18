Scattered Showers Possible Overnight & Monday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Showers will become less numerous throughout the night as low pressure moves through the region then off to our east. Skies will remain mostly cloudy and we’ll see some patchy fog developing overnight too. Temperatures won’t move much with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers will remain in the forecast for our Monday as upper-level energy moves overhead. We’ll see plenty of clouds along with the chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the 70s. A cold front is forecast to approach the state from the northwest on Tuesday. Tuesday will start with a partly to mostly cloudy sky followed by more clouds during the afternoon along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. The cold front will cross the state Wednesday will bring us numerous showers Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Drier and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels and highs in the 70s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows between 58°-64°. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s inland. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

