Republican state Sen. Trey Stewart announces run for Second Congressional District

Stewart declaring his run against Congressman Jared Golden(WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - Republican state Sen. Trey Stewart announced Saturday he will be running against U.S. Rep. Jared Golden for the 2nd Congressional District Seat.

The 27-year-old state senator made the announcement at the Maine potato blossom festival in Fort Fairfield.

“I want to help write the Maine comeback story. Jobs, family, and future have to be the central to the success of this story,” Stewart said during his announcement.

Currently, Stewart is the youngest member of the Maine Senate.

