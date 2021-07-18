Advertisement

Periods of Rain, Possibly Heavy at Times Today

By Todd Simcox
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will move through the Gulf of Maine today bringing us a cloudy and rainy Sunday. The rain will be confined to areas from Greenville to Millinocket southward while areas to the north see a drier and brighter day. Rain could be heavy at times today especially in any thunderstorms. The rain is expected to gradually taper to scattered showers from west to east as we progress through the afternoon. Rainfall totals of .5″ to 1″ are expected by later this evening. Highs will be cooler today due to the clouds and rainfall with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Lingering showers will wind down by about midnight tonight followed by cloudy skies and some patchy fog for the remainder of the night. Temperatures won’t move much with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Showers will remain in the forecast for our Monday as upper-level energy moves overhead. We’ll see plenty of clouds along with the chance for a few scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Temperatures will be more seasonable with highs in the 70s. A cold front is forecast to approach the state from the northwest on Tuesday. Tuesday will start with a partly to mostly cloudy sky followed by more clouds during the afternoon along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s. The cold front will cross the state Wednesday will bring us numerous showers Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid-60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon. Drier and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels and highs in the 70s.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Periods of rain tapering to showers later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms possible. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs between 64°-72°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers ending. Areas of fog. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Light and variable wind.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Partly sunny and less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

