Advertisement

Men ordered to pay back $2.4M in health care fraud case

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A federal judge has ordered two men to pay back a total of more than $2.4 million for their role in defrauding a health care insurance provider for low-income people in Maine.

One man was sentenced to two years in prison on Friday and the other received three years’ probation. Both pleaded guilty.

Court records say they were Somali interpreters who conspired with several mental health counseling services in the Lewiston and Auburn areas to submit false claims to MaineCare from 2015 to 2018.

A lawyer for the man sentenced to probation said her client, who is not an American citizen and may face deportation, will be allowed to work to support his family.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Indiana native Mike Saxton says he was blown away by the reception he received when he arrived...
Truck driver who delivered MRI building to Bar Harbor gets warm welcome
Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a residential home...
Multiple injuries after Westbrook deck collapse
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Coast Guard rescues 3 people clinging to overturned sailboat

Latest News

Stewart declaring his run against Congressman Jared Golden
Republican state Sen. Trey Stewart announces run for Second Congressional District
It was a clear day on Fields Pond in Orrington for the annual Maine Audubon Loon Count.
Maine Audubon holds 38th annual loon count
Community Closet in Ellsworth hosts event for good cause
Community Closet in Ellsworth hosts event for good cause
Some of the many cars on display at the show.
Carter-Dulac Memorial VFW Post holds “Hot Rods for Heroes” event