Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor.

It happened on Valley Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a single vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment before coming to a stop.

The driver died at the scene.

A portion of Valley Avenue between Bruce Road and Kenduskeag Avenue will remain closed Sunday.

The public should seek an alternate route.

Officials say further details will be released in the coming days.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Police have closed Valley Avenue from Kenduskeag Avenue to Bruce Road due to a motor vehicle crash. Please seek alternate routes as the road will remain closed for several hours.

Posted by City of Bangor, Maine - City Hall on Sunday, July 18, 2021

