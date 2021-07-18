Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene.
Published: Jul. 18, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor.
It happened on Valley Avenue just after 8:00 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a single vehicle left the roadway and went down an embankment before coming to a stop.
The driver died at the scene.
A portion of Valley Avenue between Bruce Road and Kenduskeag Avenue will remain closed Sunday.
The public should seek an alternate route.
Officials say further details will be released in the coming days.
Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.