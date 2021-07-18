Advertisement

Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags...
Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.(KPRC via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Authorities say a chemical leak at a Houston-area water park has left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals Saturday following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that 39 others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

Officials say the chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

In the meantime, the county has ordered the park to be closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Indiana native Mike Saxton says he was blown away by the reception he received when he arrived...
Truck driver who delivered MRI building to Bar Harbor gets warm welcome
Former Rockland officers
Former Rockland police officers sentenced for beating porcupines
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases
49 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a residential home...
Multiple injuries after Westbrook deck collapse

Latest News

Stewart declaring his run against Congressman Jared Golden
Republican state Sen. Trey Stewart announces run for Second Congressional District
Police investigate an overnight shooting Saturday, July 17, 2021 in Portland, Ore. Police said...
2 dead, 7 injured in separate shootings in Portland, Oregon
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, the Bootleg Fire burns at night...
California fire prompts evacuations; Oregon blaze balloons
FILE - In this Thursday, July 8, 2021 file photo, Texas Rep. Chris Turner, D-Arlington, speaks...
3 Texas Democrats who fled elections bill vote get COVID