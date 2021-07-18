After COVID delay, Medway 4th grader departs for nationally awarded Space Camp in Alabama

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A girl with big dreams set off on an adventure more than a year in the making this morning.

4th grader Sunny Hafford, a lifelong fan of space with dreams of being an astronaut, was awarded an all expense paid scholarship to the US Space and Rocket Center’s Space Camp in January of last year, but due to the pandemic, the Center had been forced to cancel the program for the year.

Well, after a long delay, Sunny, alongside her mother and sister, set off for Alabama first thing this morning, complete with the original award sign, now covered in signatures from her classmates and teachers.

Sunny will join forty-nine other kids from across the country for the five-day program, and she’s excited to finally do it after such a long wait.

“I’ve been so anxious over this year, and waiting until I get to go and finally I’ve been able to go and it’s so cool,” said Sunny when we caught up with her before her flight.

She will graduate from the program this Thursday.

