Rain moves in Saturday night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The front that brought showers and storms to the region yesterday has moved out to sea and become stationary. Surface high pressure will sit over the area today so conditions will remain dry during the day. A low pressure system will track up into the northeast along the frontal boundary Saturday evening and bring rain Saturday night and Sunday. Steady rain is possible with locally heavy downpours, especially across southern Maine. Rain showers should come to an end late Sunday afternoon. A few showers, as well as afternoon thunderstorms, are possible on Monday.

Disturbances moving through the area this week with bring additional chances for showers and thunderstorms.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs 73°-83°. West wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain moving in. Low 57°-64°. East wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain in the morning will come to an end during the late afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 80s, with the warmer temperatures in Northern Maine. Calm wind.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with possible showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. WNW wind 5-10 mph.

