Multiple injuries after Westbrook deck collapse

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a residential home Friday night in Westbrook, according to firefighters.

There were up to 18 people on the deck at the time when half of the 30-foot-long deck collapse like a hinge, firefighters said.

Those on the deck at the home on Cumberland Street fell about 12 feet to the ground.

Eight people were evaluated on scene for injuries and three people were transported to the hospital. One person had what may be life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

They would not detail what the injuries were.

Police and fire officials were on scene late into Friday night investigating what caused the collapse.

