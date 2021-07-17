Advertisement

Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. (AP) - A Maine man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in New Hampshire while attempting to rescue an injured cat in the road.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Rollinsford police identified the victim on Thursday as Michal Wing.

Authorities say the 30-year-old was struck Monday night after pulling over in Rollinsford, New Hampshire.

Strafford County Sheriff Mark Brave told Foster’s Daily Democrat that it was “a freak accident.”

Brave noted that Wing was wearing dark clothing and the driver was blinded by oncoming headlights.

Wing’s family said in a statement that he liked cats and was known to rescue them.

