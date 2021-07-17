Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 58 new cases of coronavirus.

Four more deaths are also being reported.

Two residents of Kennebec County have died with virus.

A resident of York County and Knox County also died.

16 patients are in critical care and six are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest data shows 1,620 new vaccines were administered.

59.16% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

That brings the overall total to 1,556,129 doses.

