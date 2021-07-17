Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The latest data from the Maine CDC shows 58 new cases of coronavirus.

Four more deaths are also being reported.

Two residents of Kennebec County have died with virus.

A resident of York County and Knox County also died.

16 patients are in critical care and six are on ventilators, according to the Maine CDC.

The latest data shows 1,620 new vaccines were administered.

59.16% of all Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

That brings the overall total to 1,556,129 doses.

