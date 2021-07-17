Advertisement

Maine Audubon holds 38th annual loon count

Volunteers from across the state boated out on ponds and lakes between 7- 7:30 to take the count.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a clear day on Fields Pond in Orrington for the annual Maine Audubon Loon Count.

Saturday marked their 38th year of the event.

Volunteers from across the state boated out on ponds and lakes between 7 and 7:30 to take the count.

On Fields Pond, counters saw 2 to 3.

Organizers will take the data from today’s count to get an estimate of the population here in Maine.

They say last year, a few hundred volunteers took part.

”Maine Audubon has a mission of both conservation and education, and the loon project is a perfect example of bringing those two things together,” said David Lamon, Maine Audubon Regional Coordinator. “Because by getting people involved in research, they’re also learning more about loons, and how to work to help with their conservation, and to be able to coexist with these birds that have been around for millions of years in our landscape. So it’s kind of a win-win that way.”

“Well, we’ve done the loon count for over ten years, always at Fields Pond. This is our home base,” said Ronald Davis, who volunteered with his wife Shirley “Lee” Davis. “I think that the both of us very much enjoy being out in nature, and so that’s one of the reasons we do the loon count, and we’re concerned about the environment.

“We hope to do it again,” said Shirley Davis.

To learn more about the loon count, you can visit Maine Audubon’s website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Indiana native Mike Saxton says he was blown away by the reception he received when he arrived...
Truck driver who delivered MRI building to Bar Harbor gets warm welcome
Former Rockland officers
Former Rockland police officers sentenced for beating porcupines
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases
49 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a residential home...
Multiple injuries after Westbrook deck collapse

Latest News

Some of the many cars on display at the show.
Carter-Dulac Memorial VFW Post Holds “Hot Rods for Heroes” Event
The collection box for donations to the "We've Got Your Back" program.
Chick-Fil-A Helps Collect Backpacks for Kids in Need
The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
Coast Guard rescues 3 people clinging to overturned sailboat
Three people had to be taken to the hospital after a deck collapsed at a residential home...
Multiple injuries after Westbrook deck collapse