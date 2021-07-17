Maine Audubon holds 38th annual loon count

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a clear day on Fields Pond in Orrington for the annual Maine Audubon Loon Count.

Saturday marked their 38th year of the event.

Volunteers from across the state boated out on ponds and lakes between 7 and 7:30 to take the count.

On Fields Pond, counters saw 2 to 3.

Organizers will take the data from today’s count to get an estimate of the population here in Maine.

They say last year, a few hundred volunteers took part.

”Maine Audubon has a mission of both conservation and education, and the loon project is a perfect example of bringing those two things together,” said David Lamon, Maine Audubon Regional Coordinator. “Because by getting people involved in research, they’re also learning more about loons, and how to work to help with their conservation, and to be able to coexist with these birds that have been around for millions of years in our landscape. So it’s kind of a win-win that way.”

“Well, we’ve done the loon count for over ten years, always at Fields Pond. This is our home base,” said Ronald Davis, who volunteered with his wife Shirley “Lee” Davis. “I think that the both of us very much enjoy being out in nature, and so that’s one of the reasons we do the loon count, and we’re concerned about the environment.

“We hope to do it again,” said Shirley Davis.

To learn more about the loon count, you can visit Maine Audubon’s website.

