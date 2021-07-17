Advertisement

Largest class ever graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy

Largest class ever graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
Largest class ever graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A historic day for the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

During a time when the number of officers in most police departments continues to decline, the Academy just graduated its largest class ever.

67 officers, including a record 16 women.

Coming out of the pandemic, the Academy did have three weeks of remote classes, but a majority of the learning and training is now being done in-person.

”Every one of these officers is coming to this profession with the right attitude, the right motivation. They really want to come out and help their communities and truly love what they want to do,” said Rick Desjardins, Director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

This is also the first time Forest Service Rangers have graduated from the program as well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year-old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC
Since he went missing on June 15th, his family has made posters around town, and even gone on...
Lagrange man missing for 30 days, family still hoping for a sign as to what happened
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police

Latest News

Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Maine man killed while trying to save an injured cat
Indiana native Mike Saxton says he was blown away by the reception he received when he arrived...
Truck driver who delivered MRI building to Bar Harbor gets warm welcome
Gov. Janet Mills
Gov. Mills hasn’t announced but donors have ponied up $575K
Sen. Angus King highlights broadband access as key component in infrastructure plan