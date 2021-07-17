Largest class ever graduates from Maine Criminal Justice Academy

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - A historic day for the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

During a time when the number of officers in most police departments continues to decline, the Academy just graduated its largest class ever.

67 officers, including a record 16 women.

Coming out of the pandemic, the Academy did have three weeks of remote classes, but a majority of the learning and training is now being done in-person.

”Every one of these officers is coming to this profession with the right attitude, the right motivation. They really want to come out and help their communities and truly love what they want to do,” said Rick Desjardins, Director of the Maine Criminal Justice Academy.

This is also the first time Forest Service Rangers have graduated from the program as well.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.