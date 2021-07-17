Advertisement

Hermon truck pull honors Kevin Call Jr.

His sister, Natasha, kicked off Saturday’s event.
Natasha Call kicks off Hermon truck pull.
Natasha Call kicks off Hermon truck pull.(wabi)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Snow Mobile club played host today to the first ever Kevin Call Junior Memorial truck pull.

Kevin Call Jr. died in a motorcycle accident in August of last year.

He was on the board of directors for the Maine State Truck and Tractor Pullers Association and traveled around the state tractor pulling.

“He was a great supporter of our snowmobile club and neighboring clubs and what Kevin has done for the snowmobile community has just been amazing,” said Byron Ogden, the trail master and event planner at the snowmobile club.

“This is the first truck pull since 2019 since the pandemic, so it’s the first one we’ve ventured out, to and I know everyone has been excited and anxious to come to one so fortunately this is a new pull today here in Hermon,” said Derek Chapman, a participant in the pull.

Folks we talked to say they were happy to see people from all over Maine gather for the event.

All of the proceeds raised from today’s event will go towards the snowmobile club.

