Ellsworth Community Closet hosts back to school fundraiser

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - While heading back to school may be a few weeks away, the folks at the Community Closet in Ellsworth are already helping kids start the year off right.

They held a fundraiser Saturday to give families the chance to have some fun while supporting the nonprofit.

“We have a lot of kids signed up for the back to school event, we don’t have the close they need. So we decided we have to do something to raise the money for those clothes. We have buckets out so people can donate clothes, school supplies we didn’t want to put a price tag at any of the events because we didn’t want any child to be left out,” said Jacqueline Wycoff, director of the Community Closet.

From face paint, to dunk tanks and everything in between, director Jacqueline Wycoff says the whole community helped lend a hand.

They even had a special transformer pay them a visit.

“Bumblebee over here said listen I’m coming over, I’m helping you guys raise money for this back to school event, and it started there and then all of a sudden people just started reaching out to us,” Wycoff said. “We didn’t reach out to hardly anybody but they were like hey how can we help, we want to help, we wanna just jump in. It’s just, as usual, the best community in the world.”

“It’s really nice that everyone can come together as a community and just have a lot of fun. The cotton candy is good and everyone is really having a good time here,” said 12-year-old Brayden Dyer.

At the Community Closet your first 10 items of clothes are free and after that it’s just one dollar each.

Wycoff says they never want anyone to go without basic needs.

“Our primary purpose is to be there so that if people need something we can help them get it without feeling like oh no we don’t have one we can’t clothe our kids. Well come to us we’ll take care of you, that’s our goal,” Wycoff said.

After a year of virtual learning and social distancing from friends, the volunteers say they just want to make back to school as easy as possible.

“The kids have been so on their own, they’ve missed out on stuff, their parents have struggled even. This year more than ever it’s just so important to get them what they need, get their school supplies, make sure they’re confident and happy to go back to school and i think also to support their families,” said volunteer Ginny Dennison.

