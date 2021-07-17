Advertisement

Coast Guard rescues 3 people clinging to overturned sailboat

The Coast Guard is searching for a sunken vessel in Lake Pontchartrain. (Source: Coast Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2021 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard has rescued three people who were found clinging to the hull of their overturned sailboat about 20 miles off the coast of Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

A Coast Guard helicopter found the three waving from the water on Friday night.

A distress call had come in at about 4:20 p.m.

The three were safely hoisted into the helicopter and were taken to Pease Air National Guard Base, where they were evaluated by emergency personnel.

No injuries were reported.

It wasn’t immediately known what caused the 42-foot boat, Triad, to overturn. The vessel, which was covered by a tarp, was left for commercial salvage.

