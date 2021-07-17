Chick-Fil-A Helps Collect Backpacks for Kids in Need

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Chick Fil A is lending a helping hand in helping kids get ready for the impending school year.

The chain’s Bangor location took part in Penquis’s “We’ve Got Your Back” campaign, offering a free entree for anyone who donated a backpack between Thursday and today.

Penquis hopes to donate over 1,500 backpacks to kids in need.

Chick Fil A says they’re happy to do what they can to help a community that has helped them stay so successful.

“Education is one of our pillars of giving here,” said Roy Diliverto, Chick-Fil-A’s Director of Talent. “So it’s a great way to fulfill that and relieve financial burdens for parents, and I think a backpack is a great way to give a kid some confidence too.”

For more info on how to donate, you can head to https://www.penquis.org/

