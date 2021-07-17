Carter-Dulac Memorial VFW Post Holds “Hot Rods for Heroes” Event

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Classic car fans and owners from across the state came together for a good cause today.

It was the Dexter VFW’s Hot Rod for Heroes Show, where people could come to appreciate vehicles of all types, from pre-war cars to trucks to vintage muscle and even a fire truck!

They could even vote for their favorites, all while enjoying food and a live performance by the Breakers Band.

Proceeds from the event went to the VFW, who uses it to lend a helping hand to members in need.

After being forced to cancel it last year, the VFW was overjoyed at the overwhelming community turnout and support.

“Every year, we have folks coming from all around and the cars are all different. I’ve seen some cars from previous shows and a lot of new ones I’ve never seen before, which is great. The more participants, the better you have on the big show,” said Tom Sanford, a member of the VFW who was able to afford a new wheelchair thanks to the efforts of the group. “It’s fantastic, we love it.”

“We’ve got some people we haven’t seen before, some return members that have come to our show before, and they always love coming here, it’s a great organization to support, all the money goes back into the community, so it’s even better,” added Amy Young, the show’s secretary.

And if you missed the cars today, you’ll get another chance to see them next month on the 28th, when the VFW hosts a special “Cruise-In” night in Dexter.

