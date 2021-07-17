80′s metal band ‘Nova Rex’ to play show in Ellsworth Saturday

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - 80′s hair-metal band ‘Nova Rex’ is playing a free concert at Friend and Friend in Ellsworth on Saturday to benefit Acadia Family Center.

The concert was organized by “Last Chance MC,” a clean-and-sober motorcycle club out of Bar Harbor.

The benefit will also include a poker-run that starts at 11 a.m. at Central Maine Harley in Hermon.

Nova Rex says it’s happy to be in Maine for the cause.

“This is a great organization,” said Bassist of Nova Rex, Kenny Wilkerson. “They help do a lot of stuff with treatment for people with addiction, and I think it’s just a great organization. My band Nova Rex, we’re really all about helping others, and we’re gonna give you some rock-and-rioll, old school.”

Music starts at 3 p.m.

