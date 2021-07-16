Advertisement

Steel Drum band Panstorm performs in Bangor

Members of Panstorm play Caribbean-influenced music at Cascade Park.
Members of Panstorm play Caribbean-influenced music at Cascade Park.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The sounds of summer lit up Bangor on Thursday, with steel drum band Panstorm’s free concert at Cascade Park.

The community band was founded 10 years ago by John Kollman, a Hermon School music teacher, and features members of all ages playing steel pans.

The Caribbean-themed music made the crowd get up and dance, which gives the band members that extra bit of motivation.

“The music that we play is danceable,” said Bunny, one of the band members. “And we like to get people up there to dance, because we play better when they’re dancing.”

“They’re just really a kind of nice, happy instrument, and it reminds me of calypso celebrations,” spectator Martha E. Mitchell said.

Panstorm will perform at Cascade Park every Thursday through August 26th. Admission is free.

