State Theatre hosts hiring fair

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - With the pandemic now past the worst and many live concerts returning, a hiring fair was held Thursday night for anyone looking for a job that rocks.

The State Theatre hosting the fair at Thompson’s Point in Portland.

The venue is looking to fill several positions from production staff, box office and bar staff.

“I just moved to Portland, Maine, and I’m excited trying to find some opportunities. My girlfriend saw on Instagram the post from the State Theatre and we’re like ‘hey, bartending positions open, that’s perfect.’” said applicant Frankie Lyon.

The State’s hiring manager was at the fair to take applications and answer questions.

“We expected a good turnout with the turnout far exceeded our expectations, which has been great. We’ve met some wonderful people looking to work and work for us,” said Tim Sweet.

Applications are still being accepted. Anyone looking for information can e-mail jobs@statetheatreportland.com.

