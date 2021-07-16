Spending on Maine power corridor fight tops $40M

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Total spending in advance of a fall referendum about a hydropower transmission corridor has surpassed $40 million as groups on both sides of the issue continue to spend money.

The Bangor Daily News reports energy companies contributed more than $6.8 million to groups on either side of the Central Maine Power corridor campaign over the past three months.

Spending in favor of the corridor is ahead of spending against the project.

