Spending on Maine power corridor fight tops $40M

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Total spending in advance of a fall referendum about a hydropower transmission corridor has surpassed $40 million as groups on both sides of the issue continue to spend money.

The Bangor Daily News reports energy companies contributed more than $6.8 million to groups on either side of the Central Maine Power corridor campaign over the past three months.

Spending in favor of the corridor is ahead of spending against the project.

