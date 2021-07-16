Advertisement

South Portland wins oil pipeline lawsuit over Clear Skies ordinance

Both the Maine Supreme Court and U.S. District Court had previously upheld the ordinance as...
Both the Maine Supreme Court and U.S. District Court had previously upheld the ordinance as constitutional.(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The city of South Portland has succeeded in defeating a lawsuit filed by the Portland Pipe Line Corporation over its Clear Skies ordinance.

The ordinance, approved by the city council in 2014, prohibits the bulk loading of crude oil onto marine tank vessels in the city’s harbor.

Portland Pipe Line Corporation filed a lawsuit in 2015, but on Thursday filed an agreement with the U.S. First District Court of Appeals to dismiss the lawsuit.

Both the Maine Supreme Court and U.S. District Court had previously upheld the ordinance as constitutional.

The Biden administration also filed a brief earlier this month supporting the city’s position.

“I applaud the decision by Portland Pipe Line, which will allow both them and our community to move forward,” South Portland Mayor Misha Pride said in a statement. “I am proud of our community for having the fortitude to stand up for what we believed to be right, and to invest the time and financial resources necessary to defend ourselves. That effort has now finally paid off.”

The ordinance was passed due to concerns that Portland Pipe Line Corporation would reverse the flow of the pipeline to allow tar sands from western Canada to come to Maine.

Traditionally, the pipeline sent crude oil that tankers brought to South Portland to refineries in Montreal.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year-old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police
Joseph Johnson
Old Town man accused of murder, arson asks for bail amendment to attend funeral

Latest News

Severe storms possible today
Maine to try to drive up vaccine rate with airport clinic
State Theatre hosts hiring fair
The venue is looking to fill several positions from production staff, box office and bar staff.
State Theatre hosts hiring fair