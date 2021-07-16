Advertisement

Showers, thunderstorms possible today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Areas of dense fog will linger through the morning. Warm and humid air will remain over the region today. A cold front will approach northwestern Maine this morning where a few showers are possible. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon as the cold front moves through the region. The main hazards with any storm that develop will be gusty winds and heavy rain.

Areas of fog will develop once again tonight. Otherwise, the front moves over the Gulf of Maine on Saturday so the day look to stay mostly dry. However, a low pressure system will track up the coast Saturday evening and bring rain Saturday night and Sunday morning. Showers should come to an end early Sunday afternoon.

Almost daily chances for showers and thunderstorms continue into next week.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Some could be strong to severe.  Highs 71°-86°. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Areas of fog. Lows 55°-65°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 72°-82°. Rain moving in overnight. West wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Rain in the morning will come to an end during the early afternoon. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s to low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms possible. Southwind 5-10 mph.

