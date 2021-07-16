Senator Collins tours Searsport and their two major construction projects

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins and folks with the Maine Department of Transportation toured through the town’s two major ongoing projects Friday.

The first being the stretch of Route 1 that runs through town.

Collins has already requested more than $9 million dollars from Congress to complete the job.

“The commissioner explained to me that this was the one last section of Route 1 that had not been built to modern standards. There’s a lot of bumps and broken curbs,” said Senator Collins.

The second major project that Senator Collins came to visit is the dredging project going on here in the port where they’re going to actually lower the bottom of the water to 35 feet to let larger ships come through with ease.

“When you talk about the dredging project, it’s much like talking about the roads. You maintain the bottom just like you maintain the top of the road,” said James Gillway, Searsport Town Manager.

“What I’ve learned was of the variety of products that are brought through this port,” said Senator Collins.

Products like home heating oil and building materials.

“This port receives a lot of the windmill blades that are used on wind farms in Maine,” said Senator Collins.

Collins has also requested more than $1.6 million dollars to finish this one.

She will take what she learned Friday to vouch for the necessary funding in Washington.

“I will make the case very strongly for these earmarks because they’re very important to the quality of life, to the safety, and to job creation for this region,” said Senator Collins.

