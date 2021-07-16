Advertisement

Senator Collins tours Searsport and their two major construction projects

Two major projects are ongoing in Searsport.
Two major projects are ongoing in Searsport.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins and folks with the Maine Department of Transportation toured through the town’s two major ongoing projects Friday.

The first being the stretch of Route 1 that runs through town.

Collins has already requested more than $9 million dollars from Congress to complete the job.

“The commissioner explained to me that this was the one last section of Route 1 that had not been built to modern standards. There’s a lot of bumps and broken curbs,” said Senator Collins.

The second major project that Senator Collins came to visit is the dredging project going on here in the port where they’re going to actually lower the bottom of the water to 35 feet to let larger ships come through with ease.

“When you talk about the dredging project, it’s much like talking about the roads. You maintain the bottom just like you maintain the top of the road,” said James Gillway, Searsport Town Manager.

“What I’ve learned was of the variety of products that are brought through this port,” said Senator Collins.

Products like home heating oil and building materials.

“This port receives a lot of the windmill blades that are used on wind farms in Maine,” said Senator Collins.

Collins has also requested more than $1.6 million dollars to finish this one.

She will take what she learned Friday to vouch for the necessary funding in Washington.

“I will make the case very strongly for these earmarks because they’re very important to the quality of life, to the safety, and to job creation for this region,” said Senator Collins.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year-old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Since he went missing on June 15th, his family has made posters around town, and even gone on...
Lagrange man missing for 30 days, family still hoping for a sign as to what happened
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police

Latest News

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden are working to lessen...
Canada’s border with the U.S. could re-open next month
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank receives $1M grant for Maine’s Campaign to End Hunger
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases
49 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Both the Maine Supreme Court and U.S. District Court had previously upheld the ordinance as...
South Portland wins oil pipeline lawsuit over Clear Skies ordinance