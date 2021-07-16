Advertisement

Sen. Trey Stewart to announce run for Congress in the 2nd Congressional District

State Senator Trey Stewart
State Senator Trey Stewart(Station)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WABI) - State Senator Trey Stewart will be running for the 2nd Congressional District seat now held by U.S. Representative Jared Golden.

Our sister station, WAGM, spoke with a source close to Stewart who says his announcement to seek the Republican nomination to challenge Golden will take place Saturday at the Maine Potato Blossom Festival in Fort Fairfield.

The 27-year-old from Presque Isle is currently the youngest member of the Maine Senate.

