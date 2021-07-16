Advertisement

Sen. Angus King highlights broadband access as key component in infrastructure plan

The current framework roughly doubles spending on transportation and infrastructure over the next eight years.
(WAGM)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Senator Angus King is working alongside fellow lawmakers to pass President Biden’s trillion dollar bipartisan infrastructure plan.

While the framework would make improvements to things like roads, bridges and public transit, King says he sees broadband access as a key component of the plan.

He says throughout the pandemic we saw how important it was to get internet access to rural parts of the country, like Maine.

”It’s complicated, this is a major piece of legislation, you’re talking about really a revolutionary upgrade in broadband availability across the country, particularly in a place like Maine. That’s why I’m so intent on this,” King said.

King says they are continuing to work their way through the plan but it is a solid bipartisan group.

He says he is cautiously optimistc they will have the bill on the floor next week.

