Professional Bull Riders returning to Bangor for sixth straight year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -In one week, the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor will open back up at full capacity with its first event since March of 2020.

Cross Insurance Center General Manager Tony Vail says they have a good relationship with Professional Bull Riders Inc. ”It was the last event that we had before we closed down for the pandemic.”

The Cross Insurance Center is once again hosting PBR after a long year where the building was primarily used as a vaccination clinic.

“We just ask that people be patient with us keeping in mind that the building has been closed for 16 months, almost.” says Vail. “So, we have our work cut out for us, but we’re excited to be opening back up for this event.”

The riders are just as excited to return to the Queen City, like Grayson Cole of Pennsylvania.

“The crowd is always really good up there and then, of course, the lobster.”

He wanted to be a bull rider since he was three.

“I feel like I was born to do it. I started riding bulls when I was seven and then slowly worked up my way through the ranks.”

He’s one of over 40 professional riders competing in the PBR Bangor Classic as part of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.

“It definitely takes a certain kind of mindset and will to bring yourself to it.” says Cole of riding bulls. “It’s more a passion for it almost.”

Cole hopes to see the stands packed with cheering fans, though he’s going to keep his eye on the prize.

“I had a top three finish, so I’m hoping to win it this year.”

Vail says safety is on the minds of CIC staff as they return to large events.

“We don’t have to require, but we are asking folks to be courteous, if they’re unvaccinated, to wear their masks during the event just as a sign of respect to mind people’s safety.” says Vail.

“Tickets start at just fifteen dollars, so that’s a pretty good deal.” says Cole.

“You can also bring your vaccination card down to the box office and get a 25% discount on various ticket levels.” says Vail.

“Support the old legacy of the west.” says Cole. “Why not come watch bull riding with guys that do this for a living?”

“We want to see you at the Cross Center as soon as we can.” says Vail. “We’ve missed you, and we’re just happy to get our community back in the building.”

You can buy tickets through the PBR website, the Cross Insurance Center website, or at the box office.

Event times:

Jul 23rd - 8:00 PM

Jul 24th - 7:00 PM

Jul 25th - 2:00 PM

