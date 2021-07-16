Advertisement

Penquis campaign to get backpacks to kids means free food for some donors

(wsaw)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jul. 16, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - School is still a few weeks away but you could help some local kids get ready for it now.

Penquis has launched it’s “We’ve Got Your Back” campaign. The goal is to get backpacks and school supplies to about 1,500 students in need.

From Friday, July 16th to Saturday, July 17th, you can go to Chick-fil-A in Bangor, donate a backpack and get a free entree.

From Friday, July 16th to Sunday, July 18th, The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft will offer you a free popcorn when you head to the movies and drop off some school supplies.

For more information on how to donate to the program - or sign up for a backpack - go to penquis.org

