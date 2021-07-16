Palmyra man sentenced for federal child porn charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A man from Palmyra was ordered Friday to serve 10 years in federal prison for having child pornography.

30-year-old Isaac Bissell pleaded guilty in December.

Court records say police found illegal pictures and videos on his home computer in 2019.

Bissell admitted to searching the internet and downloading pornographic photos of children under the age of 12.

The judge also ordered him to pay $9,000 in restitution to three victims.

