Oakhurst celebrates 100 years by partnering with Wyman’s and Gifford’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Oakhurst Dairy is celebrating it’s 100th anniversary by teaming up with two other Maine brands.

They’ve partnered with Wyman’s and Gifford’s Ice Cream to create special frappe flavors.

Leaders at each company chose the flavors which are coffee, wild blueberry, and strawberry.

Gifford’s is also collecting donations to support the Oakhurst After School meal grant program.

The upcoming national ice cream day might be a good time to visit and buy your favorite flavor.

Kelsey White works at the Gifford’s on Broadway in Bangor.

”July 18th and if you just come here, we’ll get you some ice cream, whatever you want and get our new frappes that are sponsored by Oakhurst and Wyman’s and us.”

White says the wild blueberry flavor is her favorite while her coworker Lauren Holyoke prefers the strawberry.

Donations will be matched by Gifford’s and Wyman’s up to a certain dollar amount.

You can learn more on their social media accounts.

