Not The Brightest Of Weekends. Rain Chances Increase Saturday Night Into Sunday Morning.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to clear just off the coast. Most of the shower & thunderstorm activity will come to an end by early evening. Behind the front, temperatures have cooled and will continue to fall into the upper 50s & low 60s tonight. Winds will be out of the northwest around 5-15 mph and dew points will fall some for the weekend.

Clouds will stream into the region on Saturday bringing a mostly cloudy to overcast day. Highs will still be on the warmer side in the 70s & low 80s inland and low to mid 70s along the coast. The humidity will not be as bad as what it has been the past few days. Rain will move into parts of western Maine by mid to late evening and will continue to spread across the region overnight. Periods of heavy rain will be likely especially along the interstate and areas south and east of there. Rain will continue for the first half of Sunday. Showers will end for most areas north of the interstate by midday, but along the coast, scattered showers will continue. Sunday will have more sunshine the farther away from the coast you get. Highs will stay in the 70s. Rainfall amounts along the coast and interstate will average anywhere from 0.75″ to 1.5″.

Rain chances increase Saturday night through the first half of Sunday. Highest rainfall expected along the Interstate. (WABI)

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into next week. Almost daily chances of showers & storms will be possible especially Tuesday & Wednesday as a cold front moves through.

TONIGHT: Threat of showers ends early. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Lows will be in the 50s & 60s with a NW wind around 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Not as humid. Mostly cloudy skies to overcast skies. A few late evening rain showers will be possible. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

SUNDAY: Best chance of widespread rain will be in the morning and will become more scattered by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 70s & 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with the chance of a few storms. Highs will be in the 70s & 80s.

