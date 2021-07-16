Advertisement

New spot in Brewer lets kids make big messes

Messology Maine opened its doors this week for a soft opening.
Messology Maine
Messology Maine(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in brewer that lets kids make really big messes.

Messology Maine opened its doors this week for a soft opening.

Kids of all ages can play with moon sand, chalk, rice and even squirt paint on the walls.

Owner Erika Martin Booker has five kids at home and says she got the idea from a place in Rhode Island.

She wanted to provide a sensory play area where all kids can have fun.

”There was a mom that came in and her son is autistic and he was involved with everybody painting the walls in there and making a great big mess and he was having fun and everything and his mom stepped back and said to me that he’s not different here,” Martin Booker said.

“I think it’s awesome, I think it’s gonna do really well because kids love to make messes and parents love to not have to clean them up, so I think it’s awesome, it’s gonna be great for the area and the kids,” said Cami Mallick.

Right now parents are asked to register their kids for a day in advance.

For more information you can visit the Messology Maine Facebook page and be on the lookout for a grand opening event .

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year-old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC
Since he went missing on June 15th, his family has made posters around town, and even gone on...
Lagrange man missing for 30 days, family still hoping for a sign as to what happened
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police

Latest News

Bangor Community Garden
Bangor Community Gardens vandalized
Eastern Maine Community College
Eastern Maine Community College offering free coding, cooking camps
Rocket-building class
Challenger Learning Center offers free rocket-building classes for kids
Orrington Old Home Week endless yard sale.
Orrington kicks off Old Home Week with endless yard sale