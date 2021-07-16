New spot in Brewer lets kids make big messes

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new spot in brewer that lets kids make really big messes.

Messology Maine opened its doors this week for a soft opening.

Kids of all ages can play with moon sand, chalk, rice and even squirt paint on the walls.

Owner Erika Martin Booker has five kids at home and says she got the idea from a place in Rhode Island.

She wanted to provide a sensory play area where all kids can have fun.

”There was a mom that came in and her son is autistic and he was involved with everybody painting the walls in there and making a great big mess and he was having fun and everything and his mom stepped back and said to me that he’s not different here,” Martin Booker said.

“I think it’s awesome, I think it’s gonna do really well because kids love to make messes and parents love to not have to clean them up, so I think it’s awesome, it’s gonna be great for the area and the kids,” said Cami Mallick.

Right now parents are asked to register their kids for a day in advance.

For more information you can visit the Messology Maine Facebook page and be on the lookout for a grand opening event .

