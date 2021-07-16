Man accused of Old Town standoff arrested again, has bail revoked

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge revoked bail today for a man accused of causing an 18-hour standoff in Old Town last month after being arrested, again.

Forty-seven-year-old Thadius Wind is now charged with possession of Firearm by a prohibited person.

Police arrested him Thursday.

In June he was charged with threatening and terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

Police were called to his Stillwater Avenue apartment to deal with a noise complaint but that quickly escalated.

Police eventually evacuated the building and shut down the surrounding area, including a busy section of Stillwater Avenue.

After that incident, a judge ordered that Wind undergo a psychological evaluation and take all of his prescribed medication.

”Reported that the defendant had a gun, a 22, in his quote apocalypse go-bag and that he was mentally unstable as he believed he was God, and wanted to be released from his human skin,” said Joanne Lewis with the district attorney’s office.

“I don’t like to see people suffering from mental illness in jail, which is obviously why he’s out, but this is just too dangerous a situation,” said Superior Court Justice William Anderson.

Bail for his new charge is set at $1,000.

