Gov. Mills hasn’t announced but donors have ponied up $575K

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Democratic Gov. Janet Mills hasn’t formally declared her candidacy for reelection but she’s already raised more than a half-million dollars.

The Janet Mills for Governor campaign reported Thursday that it raised nearly $575,000 during the first six months of 2021.

The campaign said the money came from 3,268 donors who gave an average of $140 each.

Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage is also actively raising money after announcing this month that he’s going to run again.

