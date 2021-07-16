Advertisement

Good Shepherd Food Bank receives $1M grant for Maine’s Campaign to End Hunger

The grant comes from the Ludcke Foundation based out of Boston.
Good Shepherd Food Bank
Good Shepherd Food Bank(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Good Shepherd Food Bank has received a $1 million grant that will help them meet their goal of ensuring every Mainer has access to nutritious food, when and where they need it, by 2025.

The grant comes from the Ludcke Foundation based out of Boston.

They support New England non-profits that address the needs of children and families.

Earlier this year, Good Shepherd Food Bank announced the Campaign to End Hunger.

Their goal is to raise $100 million in cash and pledges and $150 million in donated food before the end of 2025.

To date, they’ve raised $138.5 million in food and funds.

“We are incredibly grateful for the leadership support of the Ludcke Foundation, which has been a supporter of our work for many years. The Ludcke Foundation trustees have demonstrated the Foundation’s trust and confidence in the Food Bank and our network of more than 500 community partners by making a grant that is unrestricted in its use, providing us with flexibility as we put the funds to work fighting hunger here in Maine.”

Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank

“The Ludcke Foundation was committed to Good Shepherd Food Bank’s ambitious work prior to the pandemic, and we are proud to be continuing our support as the state of Maine rebounds from the lingering economic impact of COVID-19. The Foundation devotes its grants to the fields of education, medicine, and human services, and our investment in ending hunger in Maine is deeply connected to all three of our focus areas.”

Ruth Ellen Fitch, chair of the Ludcke Foundation

Visit www.feedingmaine.org/campaign for more information about the Campaign to End Hunger in Maine.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials did not name the owners of the animals but said they were cooperating.
18 horses, other animals taken from Maine farm
Latest coronavirus case data from Maine CDC
10 more Mainers died with COVID-19 according to latest data from CDC
28-year-old Hillary Goding was arrested in Lincoln on June 6th after her daughter Hailey was...
Report: Fentanyl found in 3-year-old whose mother is charged with manslaughter
Since he went missing on June 15th, his family has made posters around town, and even gone on...
Lagrange man missing for 30 days, family still hoping for a sign as to what happened
Charged with hindering apprehension
Grandmother of slain 3-year-old charged with lying to police

Latest News

Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases
49 new cases of coronavirus, 1 new death in Maine
Both the Maine Supreme Court and U.S. District Court had previously upheld the ordinance as...
South Portland wins oil pipeline lawsuit over Clear Skies ordinance
Severe storms possible today
Maine to try to drive up vaccine rate with airport clinic