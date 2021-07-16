Good Shepherd Food Bank receives $1M grant for Maine’s Campaign to End Hunger

AUBURN, Maine (WABI) - Good Shepherd Food Bank has received a $1 million grant that will help them meet their goal of ensuring every Mainer has access to nutritious food, when and where they need it, by 2025.

The grant comes from the Ludcke Foundation based out of Boston.

They support New England non-profits that address the needs of children and families.

Earlier this year, Good Shepherd Food Bank announced the Campaign to End Hunger.

Their goal is to raise $100 million in cash and pledges and $150 million in donated food before the end of 2025.

To date, they’ve raised $138.5 million in food and funds.

“We are incredibly grateful for the leadership support of the Ludcke Foundation, which has been a supporter of our work for many years. The Ludcke Foundation trustees have demonstrated the Foundation’s trust and confidence in the Food Bank and our network of more than 500 community partners by making a grant that is unrestricted in its use, providing us with flexibility as we put the funds to work fighting hunger here in Maine.”

“The Ludcke Foundation was committed to Good Shepherd Food Bank’s ambitious work prior to the pandemic, and we are proud to be continuing our support as the state of Maine rebounds from the lingering economic impact of COVID-19. The Foundation devotes its grants to the fields of education, medicine, and human services, and our investment in ending hunger in Maine is deeply connected to all three of our focus areas.”

Visit www.feedingmaine.org/campaign for more information about the Campaign to End Hunger in Maine.

