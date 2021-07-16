Advertisement

Former Rockland police officers sentenced for beating porcupines

Former Rockland officers
Former Rockland officers(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - Two former Rockland police officers have been sentenced to jail for beating porcupines to death while on duty.

28-year-old Addison Cox of Warren and 31-year-old Michael Rolerson killed porcupines last fall with their retractable batons multiple times.

The Portland Press Herald Reports they pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanor charges of cruelty to animals and night hunting. A more serious charge was dismissed.

Cox was sentenced to 10 days in jail. Rolerson was ordered to serve 20 days. Both were also fined $1,000 each.

Officials at the Rockland Police Department became aware of the incidents after another officer alerted superiors.

Cox and Rolerson were fired in late September and charged a week later.

